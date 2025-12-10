© 2025 KPCW

Upcoming holiday activities in Wasatch County

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:34 AM MST
Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner discusses upcoming holiday activities.

The North Pole Express tickets, which sell out quickly, may still be available at a higher price due to new train cars with glass domes. Holiday lights and wagon rides are now at Wasatch Mountain State Park, with Santa and Mrs. Claus present. A live nativity event is at the Wasatch County Event Center, and Christmas concerts are scheduled at the Ideal Playhouse. The Festival of Crushes features nativity sets from around the world. Timpanogos Valley Theater and High Valley Arts are hosting Christmas productions. New Year's Eve trains are available, and upcoming winter events include ski races and skijoring.

