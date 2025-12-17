© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Wastewater tracking shows low levels of COVID, measles

By Grace Doerfler
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:04 AM MST
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District Executive Director Mike Luers discusses local water topics including monitoring wastewater to track tourism and disease outbreaks, such as COVID and measles, which are currently low.

Luers details a recent serious cyber attack, thwarted by their system, and ongoing collaboration with the FBI and other agencies to enhance security. He also emphasizes the importance of removing PFAS from ski waxes to prevent contamination of local water supplies.

Local News Hour
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler