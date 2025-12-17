Wastewater tracking shows low levels of COVID, measles

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District Executive Director Mike Luers discusses local water topics including monitoring wastewater to track tourism and disease outbreaks, such as COVID and measles, which are currently low.

Luers details a recent serious cyber attack, thwarted by their system, and ongoing collaboration with the FBI and other agencies to enhance security. He also emphasizes the importance of removing PFAS from ski waxes to prevent contamination of local water supplies.