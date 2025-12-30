UDOT encourages public feedback on Heber bypass decision

Wyatt Woolley, UDOT's region three spokesperson, discusses the Heber Valley Bypass decision, with two alternatives (A and B) to be finalized in a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on Jan. 7.

A 60-day public comment period will follow, with a virtual meeting on Jan. 27-28. Woolley emphasizes the importance of detailed feedback. The project, expected to cost over half a billion dollars, is funded primarily by state legislature taxpayer dollars.

The US-189 widening project is on track, with significant excavation and blasting required. Future projects include widening from US-40 to the hospital and a new traffic light.

Public updates are available on the UDOT Heber Valley projects website.