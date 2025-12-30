© 2026 KPCW

Woodward Park City highlights new season pass, seasonal camps

By Grace Doerfler
Published December 30, 2025 at 12:08 PM MST
Woodward Park City's marketing director Jay Burke talks about the park's snow status and upcoming events.

Despite a challenging start due to warm temperatures, Woodward opened Thanksgiving weekend with lower tubing lanes and a small gym park. They've since added the Hot Laps lift and features down lower on the hill. Snowmaking efforts are ongoing, with cooler weather aiding their efforts.

Public programs include winter seasonal camps priced at $449 per child, offering all-day immersion with lunch included. They also offer developmental programs for advanced skiers and snowboarders, and private lessons.

The new Mountain Park Season Pass costs $499, offering all-season access with no blackout days and two shareable tickets. Various events and facilities, including a bar and food service, are available.

