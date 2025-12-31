© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

'Point in Time Count' provides a snapshot of homelessness

By Kristine Weller
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:50 AM MST
Point-in-Time Count leaders Heather Hogue and Amanda Christensen share how residents can get involved in the annual homelessness count.

The Point in Time Count is a snapshot of homelessness taken annually in January to access federal funding and guide local services.

Last year, Utah saw an 18% increase in homelessness, attributed to rising costs and lack of affordable housing. Resources include expanded hotel access during cold weather and increased shelter capacity. Donations of items like hand warmers and socks are encouraged. The count aims to capture demographic data, particularly focusing on seniors and working individuals experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Kristine Weller
