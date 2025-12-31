© 2026 KPCW

Utah Olympic Park to open uphill access

By Kristine Weller
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:54 AM MST
Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball shares an update on the park's facilities and upcoming events despite challenges due to minimal snow.

The park hosted a winter carnival with scenic chair lift rides, tubing and adventure courses, and plans to open uphill access on Jan. 1. UOP has sold around 500 of 800 available uphill passes.

Training programs for over 1,000 kids in various ski disciplines are ongoing, emphasizing community development. The park also hosted the FIL Luge World Cup and plans activities around the upcoming Olympics in Italy.

