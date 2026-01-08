Egyptian Theater celebrates 100 years

Egyptian Theater Director Randy Barton shares details on the historic theater's 100th anniversary.

Barton highlights the theater's unique history, including its continuous use as a theater since 1926 and its Egyptian motif inspired by the discovery of King Tut's tomb.

The theater has hosted various performances and events, including the Sundance Film Festival since 1981. Upcoming celebrations include a 45th anniversary of Park City Players, a 25th anniversary of Follies, and special events during Miners Day and Christmas.