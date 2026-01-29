© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County Council discusses UOP development, slow tourism season

By Grace Doerfler
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:39 PM MST
Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's council meeting.

The council discussed concerns about the Utah Olympic Park (UOP) development, including potential pool closures, traffic impacts and financial sustainability.

Additionally, the council noted a tourism update showing reduced bookings, likely due to weather. The council is considering funding for a new Park City Senior Center facility. Lastly, Robinson celebrated the county's acquisition of the 910 Cattle Ranch, secured with significant funding from the USDA Forest Legacy Program.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler