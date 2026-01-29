Summit County Council discusses UOP development, slow tourism season

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's council meeting.

The council discussed concerns about the Utah Olympic Park (UOP) development, including potential pool closures, traffic impacts and financial sustainability.

Additionally, the council noted a tourism update showing reduced bookings, likely due to weather. The council is considering funding for a new Park City Senior Center facility. Lastly, Robinson celebrated the county's acquisition of the 910 Cattle Ranch, secured with significant funding from the USDA Forest Legacy Program.