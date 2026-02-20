© 2026 KPCW

PC ultra marathoner tackles 1K mile Iditarod charity bike race

By Kristine Weller
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:48 AM MST

On Sunday, Park City ultra endurance athlete Matt Garretson will begin the Iditarod Trail Invitational, a 1,000-mile human-powered race from Anchorage to Nome. A bike-packer for eight years, Garretson has sought to complete the Great Divide, Baja Divide, and Iditarod races. Last year the weather-dependent Iditarod race took 18 days. On a fat tire bike with studs, Garretson hopes to raise $50,000 for Alaskan villages affected by a typhoon.

Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
