Local News Hour

Park City's 16th Winter Pride offers skiing, mountain parade

By Grace Doerfler
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:41 AM MST
President of Summit Pride Foundation Virginia Solomon and Elevation Gay Ski Weeks founder and producer Tom Whitman

President of Summit Pride Foundation Virginia Solomon and Elevation Gay Ski Weeks founder and producer Tom Whitman with details on the 16th annual Winter Pride. The event begins Feb. 27 and is expected to draw some 2,000 participants for skiing, nighttime events, an on-mountain parade and a burlesque show. Solomon and Whitman will also talk about the 2026 legislative session and the bills targeting the civil rights of transgender Utahns.

Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
