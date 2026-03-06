Back the Team connects youth, Olympians, for mindset mentoring

Amy Wotovich, CEO of Back the Team, talks about the platform's mission to connect youth athletes with Olympians and Paralympians for mindset mentorship. She highlights the "Inside the Mental Game of the Games" series, aiming to interview 100% of Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Key findings include Olympians' love for the process, self-betting, balanced lifestyles, and a delusional belief in their goals. She also talks about why it matter to build identities outside of sport and the supportive environment in Park City.