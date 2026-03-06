© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour
Local News Hour

Back the Team connects youth, Olympians, for mindset mentoring

By Kristine Weller
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:29 AM MST
Park City-based mogul Olympian Nick Page and his mentee, Oliver Lacey, train together at the USANA Center of Excellence in Park City through the Back the Team program.
Back the Team
Park City-based mogul Olympian Nick Page and his mentee, Oliver Lacey, train together at the USANA Center of Excellence in Park City through the Back the Team program.

Amy Wotovich, CEO of Back the Team, talks about the platform's mission to connect youth athletes with Olympians and Paralympians for mindset mentorship. She highlights the "Inside the Mental Game of the Games" series, aiming to interview 100% of Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Key findings include Olympians' love for the process, self-betting, balanced lifestyles, and a delusional belief in their goals. She also talks about why it matter to build identities outside of sport and the supportive environment in Park City.

Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
