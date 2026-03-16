Basin Rec director recaps winter activities and plans for spring
Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Robert Parrish has an update discusses the district's winter activities and trail maintenance. The district is getting ready for spring and summer with trail work contracts and trail maintenance at Run Amok dog park. A joint proposal with Columbus Pacific to develop the Cline Dahle parcel is also being explore, with a focus on new fitness and recreation facilities, including an aquatic center and an indoor field.