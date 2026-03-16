© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Basin Rec director recaps winter activities and plans for spring

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 16, 2026 at 2:35 PM MDT
Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish
Snyderville Basin Recreation District
Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Robert Parrish

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Robert Parrish has an update discusses the district's winter activities and trail maintenance. The district is getting ready for spring and summer with trail work contracts and trail maintenance at Run Amok dog park. A joint proposal with Columbus Pacific to develop the Cline Dahle parcel is also being explore, with a focus on new fitness and recreation facilities, including an aquatic center and an indoor field.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher