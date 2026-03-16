Youth Sports Alliance previews April Olympic and Paralympic parade

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims talk about the April 3rd Olympic and Paralympic homecoming parade that will feature over 60 athletes, including medalists like Conor Karan and Casey Dawson. The parade will start at 5 PM on Lower Main Street, with speeches, athlete autographs, and live music. They also talk about YSA's Wasatch Front expansion, which is serving 515 young athletes. many with scholarship support. Scholarships are also available for athletes participating in national competitions, with applications due by March 30.