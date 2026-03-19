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Local News Hour

Early Childhood Alliance explains new child care tax credits

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
Early Childhood Alliance Director Kristen Schulz
KPCW
Early Childhood Alliance Director Kristen Schulz

Kristen Schultz, director of the Early Childhood Alliance, discusses the organization's role in improving early childhood outcomes in Summit County. Schultz highlights improvements in local childcare, with scholarships and full-day preschool options, but noted affordability challenges. She also breaks down the impact of a bill passed during the recent legislative session that offers federal and state tax credits for businesses investing in employee childcare, with small employers eligible for up to 80% combined credits. The Early Childhood Alliance also promotes the "Best Place for Working Parents" program, encouraging employers to adopt family-friendly policies.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher