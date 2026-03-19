Summit County Council recap: Junction Commons Snyderville cemetery, BRT
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's council meeting, including a discussion of the Junction Commons redevelopment proposal, High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit (BRT) on state Route 224 set to start construction early next month, with potential delays, the subcommittee charged with reviewing the financials of a new development agreement with Utah Olympic Park and public comments on the proposed Snyderville Basin cemetery location.