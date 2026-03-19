© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County Council recap: Junction Commons Snyderville cemetery, BRT

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:15 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte

Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's council meeting, including a discussion of the Junction Commons redevelopment proposal, High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit (BRT) on state Route 224 set to start construction early next month, with potential delays, the subcommittee charged with reviewing the financials of a new development agreement with Utah Olympic Park and public comments on the proposed Snyderville Basin cemetery location.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher