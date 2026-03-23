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Local News Hour

National Puppy Day promotes pet adoptions, rise in no-kill shelters

By Jennifer Dobner
Published March 23, 2026 at 11:21 AM MDT
Best Friends Animal Society Chief Mission Officer Holly Sizemore
Holly Sizemore - Best Friends Animal Society
/
bestfriends.org
Best Friends Animal Society Chief Mission Officer Holly Sizemore

Best Friends Animal Society Chief Mission Officer Holly Sizemore discussion National Puppy Day and the work being done to make U.S. shelters no-kill by saving 90% of all shelter animas. In Utah 54 of 56 municipal shelters meet the benchmark. She also talked about the high rate of puppy adoptions, with 88% of puppies adopted within a month and emphasized the importance or adopting over buying and mentioned two bills recently passed by Utah lawmakers to improve the lives of shelter dog — and cats.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner