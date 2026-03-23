National Puppy Day promotes pet adoptions, rise in no-kill shelters

Best Friends Animal Society Chief Mission Officer Holly Sizemore discussion National Puppy Day and the work being done to make U.S. shelters no-kill by saving 90% of all shelter animas. In Utah 54 of 56 municipal shelters meet the benchmark. She also talked about the high rate of puppy adoptions, with 88% of puppies adopted within a month and emphasized the importance or adopting over buying and mentioned two bills recently passed by Utah lawmakers to improve the lives of shelter dog — and cats.