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Local News Hour

2026 Resort Report: Luxury home sales see big price jumps

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:33 AM MDT
Senior Vice President Marketing Office of Majestic Realty Collective Tiffany Blake
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Senior Vice President Marketing Office of Majestic Realty Collective Tiffany Blake

Senior Vice President Marketing Office of Majestic Realty Collective Tiffany Blake Fox discusses the 2026 Resort Report, which analyzed $24 billion in home sales across 19 ski destinations and highlights trends in luxury and everyday markets. She says that in 2025, buyers shifted towards new and updated properties. Deer Valley's East Village, with luxury brands like Waldorf Astoria and Four Seasons, saw a 130% increase in sales prices. Park City's average price neared $2 million, with a 24% price increase and a 26% sales volume growth. The report also noted a shift in wealth to younger buyers, emphasizing privacy and technology. Remote work and hybrid work environments are sustaining demand, especially with Park City's proximity to Salt Lake International Airport.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher