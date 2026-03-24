Summit County Council preview: justice center, Cline Dahle changes

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting, including the completion of the justice center expansion and a remodel of the older portion. He also discusses plans for the county's move into the Skullcandy building, amendments to the Cline Dahle development code and

the county's first comprehensive community health assessment and improvement plan which highlights access to recreation, safety, clean air, and healthcare as positives, while affordability, elder care, and transportation present challenges. Scott said the council will also consider refinancing $18 million in bonds for Mountain Regional Water, expected to save over $2 million.