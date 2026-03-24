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Local News Hour

Summit County Council preview: justice center, Cline Dahle changes

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
John Burdick
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KPCW
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting, including the completion of the justice center expansion and a remodel of the older portion. He also discusses plans for the county's move into the Skullcandy building, amendments to the Cline Dahle development code and
the county's first comprehensive community health assessment and improvement plan which highlights access to recreation, safety, clean air, and healthcare as positives, while affordability, elder care, and transportation present challenges. Scott said the council will also consider refinancing $18 million in bonds for Mountain Regional Water, expected to save over $2 million.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher