Alliance for a Better Utah policy advisor recaps 2026 legislation

Alliance for a Better Utah's Senior Policy Advisor Chase Thomas recaps the 2026 Utah legislative session with key highlights including the legislature's efforts to assert power against the judicial branch by expanding the state's Supreme Court and a new three-judge constitutional panel. He reports significant legislation included HB209, Utah's version of the SAVE America Act, which requires proof of citizenship for voting. Water conservation and Great Salt Lake issues were also addressed as were homelessness and housing. He also said education funding remained stable, but specific issues like character tracking and access to school materials were debated.