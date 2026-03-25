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Local News Hour

Alliance for a Better Utah policy advisor recaps 2026 legislation

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 25, 2026 at 10:53 AM MDT
Chase Thomas, Executive Director of the Alliance for a Better Utah
Chase Thomas
Chase Thomas, Executive Director of the Alliance for a Better Utah

Alliance for a Better Utah's Senior Policy Advisor Chase Thomas recaps the 2026 Utah legislative session with key highlights including the legislature's efforts to assert power against the judicial branch by expanding the state's Supreme Court and a new three-judge constitutional panel. He reports significant legislation included HB209, Utah's version of the SAVE America Act, which requires proof of citizenship for voting. Water conservation and Great Salt Lake issues were also addressed as were homelessness and housing. He also said education funding remained stable, but specific issues like character tracking and access to school materials were debated.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher