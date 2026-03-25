Annual blood cancer fundraiser, Shred for Red, set for Deer Valley

Brian Fletcher, an Olympian and childhood cancer survivor, and Dr. Robert Winn preview the annual "Shred for Red" event which raises funds for blood cancer. Brian shares his journey with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, his love for skiing, and his career as a physician's assistant. The Deer Valley event, which includes skiing with Olympians, aims to raise $650,000, with $225,000 already raised. An event co-founder, Winn also highlights its family-friendly activities, the importance of community support, and the significant impact of funds raised on local blood cancer patients.