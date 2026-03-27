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Local News Hour

Open Snow engineer discusses AI use in weather forecasting

By Connor Thomas
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:45 AM MDT
PEAKS is an AI (machine learning) model developed by OpenSnow for mountain forecasting.
OpenSnow
PEAKS is an AI (machine learning) model developed by OpenSnow for mountain forecasting.

Andrew Brady, an AI engineer at OpenSnow, discuss the use of AI tools, Peaks and Storm Net, to improve hazard and weather forecasting. Peaks enhances mountain weather predictions, while Storm Net focuses on severe weather, including lightning and hail. The AI tools have shown a 30-50% improvement in accuracy compared to traditional models, particularly in handling mountainous terrain inversions. The models are computationally efficient, running on regular CPU servers, and are tested against historical data. OpenSnow is also developing an avalanche prediction model and continues to refine its existing models for accuracy.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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