Salt Lake City airport sees 30 minute wait times, supports TSA

Nancy Volmer from the Salt Lake City International Airports discusses the ongoing government shutdown has impacted operations and how TSA agents working without pay are being supported. Volmer said security line wait times are averaging 30 minutes, with up to 60 minutes at peak travel times and noted that immigration officers have not been deployed to the airport. She said the airport has supported TSA workers with a food pantry and donation. And she highlighted the importance of travelers being patient and courteous to TSA agents and the potential for increased passenger numbers during the spring break and summer travel seasons.