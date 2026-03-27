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Local News Hour

Salt Lake City airport sees 30 minute wait times, supports TSA

By Connor Thomas
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:12 AM MDT
Salt Lake City International Airport
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Salt Lake City International Airport

Nancy Volmer from the Salt Lake City International Airports discusses the ongoing government shutdown has impacted operations and how TSA agents working without pay are being supported. Volmer said security line wait times are averaging 30 minutes, with up to 60 minutes at peak travel times and noted that immigration officers have not been deployed to the airport. She said the airport has supported TSA workers with a food pantry and donation. And she highlighted the importance of travelers being patient and courteous to TSA agents and the potential for increased passenger numbers during the spring break and summer travel seasons.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas