Wasatch Trails preps for summer use, maintenance work

Wasatch Trails Foundation Executive Director Mia Yue discusses the current state, the trail works schedule for 2026 and previews future plans for trails in Wasatch County. Currently, she says trails are mostly dry, but some ruts remain from the winter. The foundation's trail crew, funded by the TAP tax and other contributions, is starting early this year. Their key projects include the South Field Park pump track, a $700,000 all-wheel amenity, and the BLT to Wow connector trail. Additionally, the Heber Halo project aims to create an interconnected trail system around Heber Valley. She also highlighted volunteer trail days and a community event at Firewood Restaurant.

