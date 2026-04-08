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Local News Hour

Mountain Trails recaps winter grooming, details summer projects

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 8, 2026 at 10:49 AM MDT
Mountain Trails Executive Director Lora Anthony and Trails Director Connor Maher
KPCW
Mountain Trails Executive Director Lora Anthony and Trails Director Connor Maher

Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony and new Trails Director Connor Maher share a look at summer trail projects. A recent hire, Mahr talked about his background in trail work and the man aspects of his position including fieldwork, project management, and community engagement. Anthony highlights the challenges faced during the Nordic season, including daily grooming in Bonanza Flat and the need for two groomers. They also discuss upcoming projects for the 2026 dirt season, focusing on maintenance and expansion, including heavy maintenance on trails like Round Valley and Silver Queen. The foundation also published its first annual report, showcasing accountability and successes, and is collaborating with South Summit Trails Foundation to maintain the Slate Creek Trail System.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher