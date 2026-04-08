Ski Utah recaps season: 'better than expected, but challenging'

Nathan Rafferty, President and CEO of Ski Utah, recaps the 2025-2026 ski season, calling it "better than expected but still challenging" due to low snowfall. He praises the snowmaking and grooming teams for their efforts, particularly at Deer Valley and Park City. Despite a 20% decrease in skier visits, Rafferty says he is optimistic about the future and pointed to ongoing infrastructure improvements and the 2034 Winter Olympics. Rafferty also mentioned the impact of the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon and the importance of snowmaking technology. Final ski season dates vary, with some resorts closing in late April and others in May.