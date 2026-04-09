Park City Film screening examines the challenges of anxiety

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings including "Anxiety Club" on April 26 at 7 p.m., followed by a discussion with the director and mental health counselors. Next up will be "Elvis in Concert," April 28-30, followed by "My Father's Shadow" and "Fantasy Life." During spring break, free matinee screenings for all ages will be held, including "Girls POV" and "The Eagle Huntress." On Earth Day, "Heart of a Lion" will screen at the Jim Santy Theater. It features Dr. Mark Elbrock's research on mountain lions. Summer programming will continue past June, celebrating American diversity with lighter, celebratory films.