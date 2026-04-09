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Local News Hour

PCSD report: construction delays, graduation plans, cell phone policy

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:20 AM MDT
Photo of Lyndsay Huntsman and Nick Hill at KPCW
KPCW
Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and school board member Nick Hill

PCSD Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and school board Vice President Nick Hill provide an update on construction delays at the the new sports fields due to dewatering issues and weather conditions. They say Dozier Field is ahead of schedule and should be complete by July. That's sending the high schools senior class to Deer Valley Resort for graduation ceremonies. The district is also addressing contaminated soil and groundwater issues, with ongoing dewatering and chemical treatment. The Treasure Mountain project also includes and aviation maintenance class funded by a $390,000 grant, to provide students with practical skills. The district also reports its no-cell-phone policy has reduced behavior incidents and increased social interaction among students.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher