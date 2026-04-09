Summit County Council recap: new clerk, Kimball Junction projects

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the appointment of Malena Stevens as the interim county clerk. She replaces Eve Furse who has retired. Hanson also has an update on the Dakota Pacific project, which is seeking architects and other partners to develop a plan for a senior living facility, the new Kimball Arts Center, and the The Junction Commons redevelopment proposal to create hundreds of affordable housing units by reducing retail space. Hanson emphasized the need for better pedestrian safety and transit solutions, including a potential gondola alignment. The council is also considering long-term redevelopment plans for Kimball Junction and the Smiths area. She says affordable housing remains a priority, with efforts focused on single-family homes.