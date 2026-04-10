Citizens' Climate Lobby set for 'conservative' climate conference

Tracy Harden with the Wasatch Back Citizens' Climate Lobby discusses the organization's efforts to advocate for climate action through non-partisan lobbying. CCL has 350 chapters nationwide and works with Congress to address climate change. Notable achievements include the PROVE It Act, which monitors the carbon intensity of major industries, and the Save Our Sequoias resolution, which funds studies to protect sequoias. Upcoming events include a conservative conference on April 18 and a nuclear energy summit in Summit County on April 28. CCL also engages in state-level advocacy, working with Utah legislators on climate-related issues.