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Local News Hour

Citizens' Climate Lobby set for 'conservative' climate conference

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:42 PM MDT
Tracy Harden, co-leader of the Wasatch Back chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.
KPCW
Tracy Harden, co-leader of the Wasatch Back chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.

Tracy Harden with the Wasatch Back Citizens' Climate Lobby discusses the organization's efforts to advocate for climate action through non-partisan lobbying. CCL has 350 chapters nationwide and works with Congress to address climate change. Notable achievements include the PROVE It Act, which monitors the carbon intensity of major industries, and the Save Our Sequoias resolution, which funds studies to protect sequoias. Upcoming events include a conservative conference on April 18 and a nuclear energy summit in Summit County on April 28. CCL also engages in state-level advocacy, working with Utah legislators on climate-related issues.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher