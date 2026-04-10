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Local News Hour

Wasatch Mountain State Parks offers Dark Sky Month activities

By Grace Doerfler
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:09 AM MDT
Brent Edge
/
stateparks.utah.gov

Wasatch Mountain State Park Ranger Kathy Donnell discusses the April 17 Dark Sky Month celebration, featuring stargazing and educational programs. Donnell emphasized the importance of dark skies for human health and wildlife, noting that simple actions like turning off lights can significantly help. She also provided updates on park access, noting that roads to Cascade Springs and Mirror Lake are still closed, but camping is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. And she gave a preview of the park's Summer Festival on June 6 and plans to take her Great Horned Owl, Swoops to the Heber Valley Community Expo.

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler