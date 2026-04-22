© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Snyderville Basin water district conducts 1st-in-Utah pathogen study

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:05 AM MDT
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers and Summit County Epidemiologist Nancy Porter
KPCW
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers and Summit County Epidemiologist Nancy Porter

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers and Summit County Epidemiologist Nancy Porter discuss a six-month wastewater metagenomics study to detect pathogens, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other harmful microbes. The study is the first of its kind in Utah, costs $250 per sample. It's funded by the health department and preliminary results have found no unexpected pathogens. The district also tracks visitor numbers, which decreased by 8.9% in March due to poor snow conditions.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher