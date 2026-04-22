Snyderville Basin water district conducts 1st-in-Utah pathogen study

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers and Summit County Epidemiologist Nancy Porter discuss a six-month wastewater metagenomics study to detect pathogens, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other harmful microbes. The study is the first of its kind in Utah, costs $250 per sample. It's funded by the health department and preliminary results have found no unexpected pathogens. The district also tracks visitor numbers, which decreased by 8.9% in March due to poor snow conditions.