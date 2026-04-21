Canyons Village parking garage goes paid next winter, with free options

Park City Mountain visitors enjoyed the first two floors of the Canyons Village parking garage for free this past winter.

When the full five-story structure opens for the 2026-2027 season, parking will be $29 per vehicle before noon and free after that. Unlike Mountain Village parking, reservations will not be required.

According to an internal Park City Mountain email obtained by KPCW, there will be limited space for free carpool parking, vehicles with four or more people.

Surface parking on the rest of the old Cabriolet lot where the parking garage is under construction will be free, and employees will still get free parking in “designated areas.”

Jack Loosmann / Park City Mountain An aerial view of the Canyons Village parking garage from the fall of 2025 shows the structure occupies most of the former Cabriolet lot. Surface parking on what remains of the Cab lot will be free during the 2026-2027 winter.

In an email to employees, Sharon Ottoson, Park City Mountain vice president of base operations, announced there will be a “Canyons Village Winter Season Parking Pass” option too.

No details about pricing or pass availability were included.

Historically, Canyons’ upper lots have had paid parking. The base area developer intends to consolidate parking in the new garage so it can develop the upper lots.

According to Ottoson, the Canyons Village parking policy is based on “successful parking changes at Mountain Village.”

Data from Park City Municipal showed car traffic around Mountain Village eased during the 2022-2023 winter. Staff at the time attributed that to the resort’s paid parking and reservation system.

While Park City Mountain waits on the city to process an application to upgrade Mountain Village-side chair lifts, changes are ramping up around the Canyons base.

Skiers bade farewell to the iconic Cabriolet in March. It’s being replaced with an enclosed 10-person gondola, the Canyons Village Skyway.

The Skyway will follow the same route from the new parking garage to the Red Pine gondola area, with a midstation near Silverado Lodge. A new gondola also replaced the Sunrise lift last December.

Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.