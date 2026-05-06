$1.6M Silver King Coalition Mine project wins Preservation Utah award
Sally Elliott and Brian Buck, with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, recapped the restoration of Silver King Coalition Mine's Head Frame Building in Park City. Underneath the building was a mine shaft, which was partially filled in the 1990s, but remained at risk of collapsing. Buck said that through a partnership with the state, they were able to stabilize the underground shaft and begin restoring the historic building above.