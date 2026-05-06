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Local News Hour

$1.6M Silver King Coalition Mine project wins Preservation Utah award

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 6, 2026 at 11:36 AM MDT
Brian Buck and Sally Elliott with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Brian Buck and Sally Elliott with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History

Sally Elliott and Brian Buck, with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, recapped the restoration of Silver King Coalition Mine's Head Frame Building in Park City. Underneath the building was a mine shaft, which was partially filled in the 1990s, but remained at risk of collapsing. Buck said that through a partnership with the state, they were able to stabilize the underground shaft and begin restoring the historic building above.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher