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Local News Hour

DWR sportsfish coordinator talks fishing in the Wasatch Back

By Kristine Weller
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:17 AM MDT
DWR stocking fish in a reservoir.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
DWR stocking fish in a reservoir.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick joins the show to talk about the state of fishing in the Wasatch Back. With a historically low snowpack year, Hendrick explains which reservoirs in the area are most popular in 2026. She also provides insight into what types of fish are present where and hw the Utah handles hatcheries.

FISHING: Anglers, get out and fish while you can, before Utah's water levels dwindle

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller