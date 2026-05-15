DWR sportsfish coordinator talks fishing in the Wasatch Back

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick joins the show to talk about the state of fishing in the Wasatch Back. With a historically low snowpack year, Hendrick explains which reservoirs in the area are most popular in 2026. She also provides insight into what types of fish are present where and hw the Utah handles hatcheries.

FISHING: Anglers, get out and fish while you can, before Utah's water levels dwindle