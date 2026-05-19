Recycle Utah continues expansion with new facility

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Director of Education Chelsea Hafer join the show with an update on the recycling center. Recycle Utah finalized the acquisition of 4.18 acres near Home Depot and the High Valley Bus Transit. The facility aims to expand its diversion capacity, currently at 52 items, and will offer more recycling options. A fundraising campaign is expected to start in the fall of 2026.

RECYCLE UTAH: Park City Council discusses new Recycle Utah facility, Little Kate Road project