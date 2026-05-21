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Local News Hour

State highway safety office calls for safe Memorial Day driving

By Connor Thomas
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:53 PM MDT
Utah Highway Safety Office Deputy Director Keri Fuhr
Utah Department of Public Safety
Utah Highway Safety Office Deputy Director Keri Fuhr

Utah Highway Safety Office Deputy Director Keri Fuhr on Memorial Day weekend traffic and the start of the state's 100 deadliest days on the road. Fuhr discusses the rise in traffic fatalities between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
The Utah Highway Safety Office discussed the "100 deadliest She notes that during this time, 64% of crashes are speed-related, and over a third involve impaired driving. Teens and younger drivers under 29 are particularly at risk, accounting for 22% and 42% of crashes, respectively.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas