2 Wasatch County students test positive for measles

Wasatch County health officials say one student at Old Mill Elementary School and another at Timpanogos Middle School have measles.

Third grade students and staff at Old Mill may have been exposed to measles on May 15. At Timpanogos, exposure could have occurred May 14 and 15.

Wasatch County Health Department spokesperson Lana North says anyone at the two schools who’s not vaccinated should stay home for 21 days after the last known exposure date.

That means unvaccinated students will miss the rest of the school year.

Wasatch County has recorded 11 confirmed cases of measles since November 2025. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reports at least 671 people statewide have contracted measles in this outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease: nine out of 10 unvaccinated people will catch it if exposed.

Symptoms can include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A red, itchy rash can also appear. Complications of measles can include pneumonia, brain swelling, seizures, a weakened immune system and death.

Health officials say the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses.

