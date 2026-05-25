Utah Outdoor Recreation talks water safety, risks ahead of summer season

Ty Hunter, boating program manager for Utah's Division of Outdoor Recreation, discussed the expansion of Utah's life jacket loaner station program, funded by grants and state contributions. The program aims to provide free life jackets to address barriers in purchasing them. Hunter highlighted the risks of open water swimming, emphasizing the differences between pools and open water, including temperature, currents, and bottom uniformity.

WATER SAFETY: Utah launches free life jacket loans at state parks for 2026 boating season