Wasatch Trails Foundation talks WOW trail opening, pump track ribbon cutting

Mike Rossberg, Treasurer of the Wasatch Trails Foundation, discussed upcoming events and projects. The grand opening of the new pump track at South Field Park in Heber City is scheduled for May 29, featuring food trucks, music and a bike giveaway. Additionally, the Wow Trail will expand to connect Park City to Heber, with a new trail called Wowza opening in early June.

WASATCH TRAILS: Wasatch Trails Foundation plans summer projects, $700K pump track grand opening