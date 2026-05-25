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Local News Hour

Wasatch Trails Foundation talks WOW trail opening, pump track ribbon cutting

By Grace Doerfler
Published May 25, 2026 at 10:27 AM MDT
The WOW trail overlooking Wasatch Mountain State Park golf course.
Leslie Thatcher
The WOW trail overlooking Wasatch Mountain State Park golf course.

Mike Rossberg, Treasurer of the Wasatch Trails Foundation, discussed upcoming events and projects. The grand opening of the new pump track at South Field Park in Heber City is scheduled for May 29, featuring food trucks, music and a bike giveaway. Additionally, the Wow Trail will expand to connect Park City to Heber, with a new trail called Wowza opening in early June.

WASATCH TRAILS: Wasatch Trails Foundation plans summer projects, $700K pump track grand opening

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler