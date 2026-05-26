Summit County aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 80% in next 4 years

Summit County Sustainability Director Emily Quinton joins the show to talk sustainability and climate goals in January. Quinton says Summit County aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2040 for government operations and 2050 community-wide, with baselines from 2016 and 2014, respectively. The Community Clean Energy Program, launched in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Power, allows residents to support clean energy through their utility bills. The program will automatically enroll Summit County residents, with an initial monthly fee of $4 for residential customers. The county is also addressing waste management challenges through new recycling programs and a solid waste action plan.

PROGRAM: Park City joins Utah communities focused on clean energy

