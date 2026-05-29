What voters need to know ahead of primary elections

Wasatch County Clerk and Auditor Joey Granger has details on what voters need to know prior to primary ballots being mailed out June 2. Voters cannot change party affiliation after April, but can still register as Republicans. The ballot will include the congressional seat, sheriff, clerk, auditor, and county council at large. The sheriff's race has three candidates. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, except for UOCAVA voters. Drop boxes are listed on the website and with ballots. Early voting is June 15-18. Ballots are counted publicly and transparently. Voters should ensure they sign their envelopes correctly to avoid rejection.

SHERIFF CANDIDATES: Wasatch County sheriff candidates talk transparency, diversity at forum