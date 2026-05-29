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Local News Hour

What voters need to know ahead of primary elections

By Kristine Weller
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:22 AM MDT
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Official ballot drop boxes are one way for Wasatch County residents to vote.

Wasatch County Clerk and Auditor Joey Granger has details on what voters need to know prior to primary ballots being mailed out June 2. Voters cannot change party affiliation after April, but can still register as Republicans. The ballot will include the congressional seat, sheriff, clerk, auditor, and county council at large. The sheriff's race has three candidates. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, except for UOCAVA voters. Drop boxes are listed on the website and with ballots. Early voting is June 15-18. Ballots are counted publicly and transparently. Voters should ensure they sign their envelopes correctly to avoid rejection.

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller