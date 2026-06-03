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Local News Hour

Park City managers talk recent increase in officials' salaries

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 3, 2026 at 10:54 AM MDT
Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon preview this week's city council meeting. The Park City council is facing backlash over a recent vote to double their and the mayor's compensation, citing local equity and legislative workload overlap with Summit County. The council, which can legally adjust its own pay, debated between traditionalist views of public service and modern equity arguments. In this week's meeting, the council is set to discuss the fiscal year 2027 budget, water rates, parking data collection, a permanent transit signal at the Marshack roundabout and a special event permit for Deer Valley Resort's US Open of mountain biking.

PARK CITY SALARY INCREASE: Park City Council more than doubles councilor, mayor salaries for FY27

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher