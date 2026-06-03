Park City managers talk recent increase in officials' salaries

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon preview this week's city council meeting. The Park City council is facing backlash over a recent vote to double their and the mayor's compensation, citing local equity and legislative workload overlap with Summit County. The council, which can legally adjust its own pay, debated between traditionalist views of public service and modern equity arguments. In this week's meeting, the council is set to discuss the fiscal year 2027 budget, water rates, parking data collection, a permanent transit signal at the Marshack roundabout and a special event permit for Deer Valley Resort's US Open of mountain biking.

PARK CITY SALARY INCREASE: Park City Council more than doubles councilor, mayor salaries for FY27