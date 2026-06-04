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Local News Hour

Kamas Gateway to Summer event features art contest with cash prize

By Connor Thomas
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:34 AM MDT
Photo of Kate Wynn at KPCW
KPCW

Kate Wynn with the volunteer group Kamas Action previews upcoming community events on Summit County's east side. The group originated in 2020 after a Regional Urban Design Assistance Team visited Kamas and assessed the town to see what could be done to better the community. Kamas Action now heads a number of events, including annual planting in the town, Gateway to Summer, Winter Fest and more.

Wynn detailed the 2026 Gateway to Summer event scheduled for June 12 and 13. The event is set to feature food trucks, kids activities, live music, bounce houses and an arts contest. The submissions will be voted on by attendees and winners may even receive a cash prize. The Gateway to Summer event will take place at the new event center on Main Street in Kamas.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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