Dry winter could reduce mosquito population, but risks persist

Brent Staples from the Summit Mosquito Abatement District discussed the impact of the dry year on mosquito populations and provides tips for preventing mosquito bites. He says the district's 20 seasonal employees, focus on reducing nuisance and disease-carrying mosquitoes through weekly inspections for larvae in standing water. Due to this year's low water levels, mosquito numbers may decrease, but disease-carrying species could increase. Abatement teams use a bacterial product called Vectobac to target larvae and occasionally fog for adults. Staples also said community involvement is crucial, especially in managing standing water on properties. Mosquitoes can remain dormant in soil for up to 100 years, highlighting the ongoing challenge.

