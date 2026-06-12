South Summit School District staff to receive 4% raise

The South Summit School District Board of Education approved a 4% salary increase for all of its teachers and staff during a meeting June 8.

In a letter to employees , the district said the raise is a cost-of-living adjustment meant to support staff while remaining financially responsible long-term.

The district reports it will also absorb the 8% increase in health insurance costs and half of the 3% increase in dental insurance premiums; employees already pay half the cost.

However, the district said employees may not receive holiday bonuses like in previous years.

The letter says bonuses have always “been one-time recognition tied to available funding” and were “never intended to become part of a guaranteed annual compensation package.” The board and district may reconsider the decision as money becomes available.

The board also renewed Superintendent Greg Maughan and Business Administrator Adam Robinson ’s contracts through fiscal year 2028.

Maughan told KPCW both will get a 4% raise.

“Our increases are commensurate to whatever the teachers get,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 9 .

Maughan’s total compensation in 2025 was almost $248,000, according to Transparent Utah . Robinson’s totaled over $215,000.

Maughan also receives an annual $3,000 stipend for having a doctorate degree as well as a $675 vehicle stipend. Robinson has access to a district-owned vehicle.