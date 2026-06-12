Summit County dispatches first emergency services grants

Suzy Lee, who chairs the emergency services sales tax grant committee, says eight organizations were eligible to apply for a share of the $850,000 available this year.

All of the six organizations that applied got some funding.

“The purpose is to fund capital improvements and the acquisition of personal property for emergency medical services, solid waste disposal, search and rescue activities, law enforcement activities and fire protection services to offset the impacts of tourism in Summit County,” Lee explained at the June 10 Summit County Council meeting.

The grants councilmembers approved June 10 went to every law enforcement organization in the county and its three major fire districts.

County grant coordinator Katie Madsen noted that the Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Park City Fire District submitted a joint application.

“I didn't actually expect that, or think of that,” Madsen said. “So we all thought that that was pretty cool, that they were working together to come up with some applications as well.”

The agencies wanted equipment to respond to large auto crashes and riots and got partial funding — $41,000 — just for car crash investigations.

The largest award, at almost $400,000, went to the North Summit Fire District to remodel its Wanship fire station. It recently finished renovations to its Henefer station in a districtwide effort to repair aging infrastructure.

The Kamas City Police Department got money for radios, computers and printers. Park City fire is expanding its woodchipping program to reduce wildfire fuels.

Summit County Search and Rescue will use grant funds to buy a vehicle for towing. The South Summit Fire Protection District got $200,000 to purchase and outfit a new truck and SUV.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.