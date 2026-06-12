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Local News Hour

Park City Council opts for smaller pay hike after backlash

By Roger Goldman
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT
Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco

Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco recaps Thursday night's meeting, including a reconsideration of raises for councilmembers and the mayor.
The council reversed a plan for a controversial 53% pay raise, reducing the bump to about 20% after public backlash. The raises will take effect in the fiscal year 2027 budget which gets a final vote June 25. Ciraco also discussed insights from a city tour to Vail and Breckenridge, highlighting the importance of community-focused housing and public transportation. The council also appointed John Frontera and Matthew Day to the Planning Commission.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman