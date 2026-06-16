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Local News Hour

Recycle Utah to break ground on temporary facility in August

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 16, 2026 at 12:01 PM MDT
Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Board Member Scott Beck
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Board Member Scott Beck

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Board Member Scott Beck provide an update on the recycling center community survey and the August start of construction on a temporary facility. The pair said 600 survey responses indicate the most popular community services are public drop-off of recyclables, with more than 50 different items. Recycle Utah's planned new facility has the goal of quadrupling the current 2,000 tons of recyclables processed annually. Construction is set to begin in August, with a temporary facility operating behind Home Depot. Funding will come from a small reserve and community generosity.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher