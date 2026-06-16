Park City’s community center ‘The Mine’ to open in November

Assistant recreation manager Tate Shaw said construction on Park City’s new community center — dubbed “The Mine” — is moving along quickly.

Originally slated to open in December , Shaw said the nearly $20 million project could be finished by November.

“The building is coming along quickly on the exterior shell. The masonry work is nearly complete entirely,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 15 . “The building has a really cool — I'll use the word sheen based on how the sun hits off of the masonry and the brick. Beautiful building.”

Shaw said the roof is also finished and windows will be installed soon. Then, interior and landscaping work will begin. A playground will also be set up.

The 15,000-square-foot building in City Park will increase summer camp capacity by more than 50 children, for a total of around 150. It will also relocate some recreation programs from the Park City MARC, including archery, first aid and karate classes.

Shaw said there will also be space for locals to rent for meetings and parties. Park City staff may also add new programming.

“They're discussing new opportunities and new programs that will go in there that we've maybe not had fully participated in that we'll be able to have as an anchor location there and run a lot of different opportunities there, teen activities,” he said.

With construction ongoing where summer camp usually takes place, Shaw said staff have had to get creative. They are using other spots for activities, including Miners Hospital, the MARC and the Park City Library.

