Summit Support to celebrate mental health support volunteers

John Davis, founder of Summit Support, which seeks to normalize mental health care and recognize the work of Summit County clinicians previews its June 18 volunteer appreciation event. The Park City Library event will honor volunteers from eight local agencies including the Christian Center, of Park City, Jewish Family Services, Peace House, Live Like Sam, Holy Cross Ministries, Jackie's Recovery, and the People's Health Clinic. The events aims to encourage more volunteerism and support for mental health initiatives. Davis noted that mental health space volunteers can help those struggling feel less alone. Jewish Family Service Executive Director Melissa Zimmerman and Christian Center Executive Director Steve Richardson also discussed the role volunteers play within their organizations that expand the capacities of staff and services. Davis also talked about the events and workshops the 2-year-old Summit Support provides to support mental health clinicians through its collaboration with the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance.