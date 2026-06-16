© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit Support to celebrate mental health support volunteers

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 16, 2026 at 12:43 PM MDT
Christian Center Executive Director Steve Richardson, Founder of Summit Support John Davis and Jewish Family Service Executive Director Melissa Zimmerman
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Christian Center Executive Director Steve Richardson, Founder of Summit Support John Davis and Jewish Family Service Executive Director Melissa Zimmerman

John Davis, founder of Summit Support, which seeks to normalize mental health care and recognize the work of Summit County clinicians previews its June 18 volunteer appreciation event. The Park City Library event will honor volunteers from eight local agencies including the Christian Center, of Park City, Jewish Family Services, Peace House, Live Like Sam, Holy Cross Ministries, Jackie's Recovery, and the People's Health Clinic. The events aims to encourage more volunteerism and support for mental health initiatives. Davis noted that mental health space volunteers can help those struggling feel less alone. Jewish Family Service Executive Director Melissa Zimmerman and Christian Center Executive Director Steve Richardson also discussed the role volunteers play within their organizations that expand the capacities of staff and services. Davis also talked about the events and workshops the 2-year-old Summit Support provides to support mental health clinicians through its collaboration with the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher